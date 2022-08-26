The City of Williams Lake and Quesnel will both be receiving funds in support to combat homelessness.

Quesnel will be getting $111,750, which will go towards vulnerable peers coordinated work experience project. Williams Lake will get $110,396 for the lived experience network and neighbourhood security project.

“The city successfully applied for the second year to the strengthening community services fund, which is from the Union of BC Municipalities.” says Beth Veenkamp, Economic Development Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“In the second round of this, what we’re going to do is continue on supporting the emergency shelter.”

Veenkamp added that the funds will support Canadian Mental Health Associations to continue doing that good work.

She also says that the City hopes to see better, long term solutions come from the province.