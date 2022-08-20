- Advertisement -

Over the past few days, the Cariboo region has seen 22 new wildfires start up, due to lightning.

Most of the wildfires are fairly small, not even reaching one hectare in size, however, there are four fires to note.

First fire is Anvil Mountain, which is 2.5 hectares, then one south of Big Bar Lake, which is 4 hectares, south of Canoe Lake is 3.5 hectares, and lastly Meadow Lake FSR at 35 hectares.

“The Anvil Mountain fire, the status was changed to being held this morning, and all other mentioned are classified as out of control.” says Jessica Mack, Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Out of the 22 new wildfires, 17 are in the 100 Mile fire zone, three are in the Central Cariboo fire zone, one is in the chilcotin, and one is in the Quesnel fire zone.

The equipment being used for these fires include heavy equipment, ground crews, and helicopters. Some of the objectives for today include creating a water delivery system, and cooling hot spots.

For more information as to where the wildfires are taking place, you can check the BC Wildfire Dashboard here.