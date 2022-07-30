- Advertisement -

A wildfire that had started yesterday 10 kilometers northwest of Loon Lake, and 17 kilometers south of green lake has continued to burn into today.

When the Cariboo Fire Centre responded to the wildfire, it covered around 10 hectares of land. As of right now, the fire has grown to 43 hectares. The current stage of the fire is currently stated as out of control.

“Firefighters and heavy equipment worked through the night, they were able to establish a fire guard around the entire fire perimeter.” says Adam Nicholas, Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“There’s currently a helicopter bucketing water onto the fire to cool down hotspots.”

The plan today is to hose down all potential fuels that can be used to expand the wildfire.

