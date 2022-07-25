- Advertisement -

A heat wave will impact the Cariboo this week.

Derek Lee, Meteorologist for Environment Canada says a strong ridge of high pressure will keep the current heat warning in effect for our region for several days.

“We’re seeing the heat starting to build in tomorrow reaching its mid-peak around Thursday with a high around 33 degrees celsius in the Cariboo and then going into the weekend there is that heat should still be lingering but the peak should be on Thursday.”

Lee said the heat wave will be in effect Tuesday through Sunday with the hottest time of the day being late afternoon to early evening, and the coolest time of the day near sunrise.

“Looking at the all-time record for heat on July 28th, it’s 32.7 degrees and what we have forecasted that day is 33 degrees and that seems to be the only day that might be possible for a record to be broken,” Lee noted.