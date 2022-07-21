- Advertisement -

ICBC released data for the number of vehicle crashes in the Cariboo, between 2017 to 2021.

Within the Cariboo, Williams Lake saw the highest amount of crashes on one road, with it dropping to Quesnel, then 100 Mile House.

The roads with the highest number of crashes in the last 5 years, was Bella Coola highway 20, and in Williams Lake the Y intersection, highway 97 south and Oliver Street and turning lane, with a combined 94 total crashes. 31 of those involved casualties, and 63 being property damage only (PDO).

These roads were ranked 9th in most crashes in the North Central region, in 2021.

The link to find those stats can be found here.

Just in the Williams Lake area, Bella Coola highway 20, and Mackenzie Ave S and turning lane was ranked second for crashes with 80. Bella Coola highway 20 & South Lakeside Drive take the third spot with 53.

In Quesnel, the road with the highest amount of crashes was Carson Ave and Front Street, with a total of 62. 20 of those ended in casualties, with 42 being a PDO.

Airport Road and Barkerville highway, and highway 97 North & turning lane take the spot with the second most crashes with 49. Carson Ave and Davie Street, and Kinchant Street had the third most, with 43.

100 Mile House’s highest amount of crashes was 39, at Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, Exeter Truck Route, and highway 97 and turning lane.

Exeter Station Road, and highway 97 & turning lane had the second most crashes with 29. First Street, and highway 97 and turning lane had the third most, with 23.

For the stats on the amount of crashes, and on which road, you can find them here.