The City of Williams Lake will be teaming up with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Cariboo Regional District with the intent of sharing information in regards to the Hodgson Landslide.

“We are all sitting on reports that we have done whether it be through development or studies for the roads.” says Gary Muraca, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“It’s just a matter of bringing all those studies together and provide them to every party so they can review the data that the others have.”

Muraca pointed out during Tuesdays (July 19th) Council Meeting that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) won’t be for decision making. It’ll only be for sharing information between all parties.

As to what the next steps are, Muraca says there’ll be meetings in the near future to come up with some sort of scope of work, goals, then perceive from their.

He added that he hopes this will lead to a common approach that will achieve the best benefit for everybody.