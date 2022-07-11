- Advertisement -

This past weekend was a quiet one for Cariboo competitors on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit, especially compared to the previous weekend.

Melissa Thiessen, from Quesnel back in the day, was 7th in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Benalto, Alberta for 541 dollars and change.

And that was it.

Lane Wills, also formerly of Quesnel, was 2nd in the overall standings heading into the weekend.

She is now up to just under 20 thousand dollars in earnings on the season, after winning more than $8,700 in Ponoka during the Canada Day long weekend.

Lane was third in the first go and the average and then 4th in the final.

Sister Brooke Wills is currently 17th in the overall standings.

The top 12 qualify for the Canadian Finals at the end of the year.