City Manager Byron Johnson, and the province of B.C. are also named as defendants. The suit says the plaintiffs oppose the requirement to submit to an unwanted medical procedure.

a. it undermines their personal autonomy and bodily integrity

b. it involves the injection of experimental vaccines that are ineffective at preventing infection and transmission and carry severe risks, up to and including the risk of death.

c. it overrides their right to exercise informed consent in matters of medical risk-taking. The city is accused of discrimination, and of creating a hostile and toxic work environment.

It says the plaintiffs have suffered significant mental anguish, mental distress, anxiety, and injury to dignity and self-respect.