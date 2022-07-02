Listen Live

A Look Inside This Afternoons Williams Lake Stampede Rodeo

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - Z Barrowcliff My Cariboo Now staff
A former Quesnel cowgirl will be riding into the third rodeo performance this afternoon.

Brooke Wills is currently sitting in 6th place in the Ladies Barrel Racing.

This afternoon will also show a trio of Cariboo competitors in the rodeo. Virgil Poffenroth from Riske Creek will be in the Tie-Down Roping, Denise Swampy from Williams Lake will compete in the Ladies Breakaway Roping, and Darlene Andros is in Barrel Racing.

Today’s rodeo performance will begin at 1:15, with the rodeo finals tomorrow at 1:45.

A full schedule for the Williams Lake Stampede can be found here.

