The season opener race at Thunder Mountain Speedway has been cancelled today, due to lightning and slippery track.

This is to keep Fans, and drivers safe, and a rescheduling for another date is currently being looked at.

To stay up to date, you can find their Facebook page here.

During the weekend there will be a Family Fishing Weekend where fishing license requirements are void for Canadian citizens.

The first Event has started today at 7:00am at McLeese Lake, with the next event being tomorrow at Biffs Pond from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Fishing equipment can be found at the Williams Lake Discovery Centre. Be sure to call ahead to make sure they have fishing gear in stock.

The Cariboo Raceway Park will be hosting races this weekend.

The Q Karting season began in mid May, with it now having just three more weekends of racing to go. The dates for this weekend are both Saturday and Sunday.

Lastly, on Tuesday it’s National Indigenous People’s Day. Different activities will be held at Boitanio Park, along with a parade beforehand.

The Parade will start at 10:00am and end at 11:00am with the activities at Boitanio ending at 3:00pm.

