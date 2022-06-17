- Advertisement -

The Northern Shuswap Tribal Council will be hosting the National Indigenous People’s Day Parade next Tuesday (June 21st).

The Parade will be going from First Avenue South, then go up Oliver Street, and end in Boitanio Park on 7th Avenue North. After the parade has concluded, different activities will be taking place at Boitanio Park.

“We’ll have the welcoming to the territory, We’re going to have Uncle Chris the Clown come up from kamloops, and youth activities.” says Valerie West, National Indigenous People’s Day Coordinator.

“There’s quite a bit that’s going to be happening, and everyone’s welcome to come and join.”

The parade will go from 10:00am to 11:00am, with the activities going until 3pm.

Registration will conclude for Parade and booth participation today (June 17th).

To register, you can email the National Indigenous People’s Day Coordinator at nipd2022@nstq.org.