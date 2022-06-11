- Advertisement -

For families looking to get outdoors during Father’s Day, they can now go to fishing events all weekend.

Fishing license requirements will be waived for all Canadian citizens that weekend, making it an affordable activity for all families.

“For the license, all of those are waived, unless you are fishing in classified waters or if you are fishing for species that require a surcharge, so something like sturgeon, or salmon, or Shuswap trout.” says Jessica Yarwood, Marketing Coordinator for the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

“Something like that, you do still require the stamp.”

The fishing events will be taking place in Williams Lake on McLeese Lake on June 18th, starting at 7:00am, then Biffs Pond on June 19th, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Each place will have different events and activities for people to participate in.

Yarwood says, if you don’t have any fishing equipment, then you can go to the Williams Lake Tourism Discovery Centre to borrow gear, but to call ahead to make sure they have stock.

For more information on fishing, you can visit the BC Family Fishing website here.