A 70 day cycling fundraising event going from Texas to Alaska will be making its stop in the Cariboo.

The Texas 4000 fundraiser is to raise money against cancer, where students from different universities ride their bikes to help the cause.

The ride gives the student a chance to raise $4,500, and ride 2,000 miles with his or her team.

The ride to fight cancer began in Austin Texas on June 4th, then end in Anchorage Alaska on August 12th.

On day 48 of their ride is when they will arrive in 100 Mile House, which will be July 21st.

48 cyclists will be participating in this years Texas 4000.

For more information about the Texas 4000, you can visit their website here.