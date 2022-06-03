- Advertisement -

**Update 11:05 am**

Interior Health said in a release this morning just before 11 that they have secured physician coverage for the Emergency Department at 100 Mile District General Hospital.

It will re-open starting at 8 this (June 3rd) evening.

**Original Story**

The Emergency Department at 100 Mile District Hospital is temporarily closed for the next 24 hours.

Interior Health said in a release the closure, from 8 am today (June 4) to 8 am tomorrow (June 4), is due to unforeseen limited physician availability.

Interior Health said when the Emergency Department is closed, in the event of an emergency call 9-1-1 or Healthlink BC at 8-1-1, which is a 24-hour service if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care.

Residents can also receive treatment at the Emergency Departments at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.