For the month of May, the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake held an art auction in support of Ukraine.

Lori Macala President of the Station House Studio and Gallery said the idea to hold it began in late March, and early April, and once the word was put out, members donated 63 pieces of art which raised over 7-thousand dollars.

“We have an amazing group of people that belong to the Gallery. Most of them are artists and they were more than happy to be a part of it. Some were painted specifically or drawn for this auction. Some had pieces in their collection that they wanted to donate, it’s overwhelming the support we have from the members of our gallery society.”

Macala noted that most of the artwork was donated by Williams Lake artisans, including a couple of pieces that were sent up from the Lower Mainland.

“I want to say a big thank you to the artists and art collectors who donated the art,” Macala said, “and to all the people who bid on the pieces. We also have one beautiful sunflower painting to give to the refugee family, if or when someone arrives here.”

The $7,330 that was raised will be going to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to be dispersed wherever it’s needed.