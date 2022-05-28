- Advertisement -

A special annual event for parents and parents to be that was put on hold for the past couple of years due to Covid will be making its return to the Lake City.

Wednesday, June first, the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre will team up with other organizations to put on a free community car seat clinic at the Williams Lake Fire Department.

Nancy Frost, Infant Development Consultant at the CDC said”It’s an event we put on to identify some misuse of car seats and help others identify the misuse and to educate them with regulations and laws of BC and Transport Canada.”

Jose Salazar, Youth Navigator at the Child Development Centre said from 11 to 2 you can have your car seat installed or checked by BCAA Certified Car Seat Technicians.

At the same time, Salazar said another feature will be offered to people who don’t know what to do with the seats they’re no longer using.

“It can be difficult to find out what to do with old expired car seats or car seats that have been in an accident and if anybody needs to bring in expired car seats we can recycle them for them through a program run by the Potato House.”

Salazar noted that car seats prevent fatalities by 71-percent and any serious injury by 67-percent.

In addition to the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, the free community car seat clinic is hosted by Child Care Resource and Referral, Cariboo Friendship Society, and the City of Williams Lake.