Williams Lake will be having it’s annual bike rodeo this Sunday, with it being bigger than last year’s event.

Covid put a halt to the bike rodeo back in 2020, with the event in 2021 being smaller due to restrictions. However, this year it will be back to normal.

“This year we’ll have new community partners involved. The Williams Lake Cycling Club, Kid Sport, RCMP and community policing, as well as our usual partners.” says Emma Davidson, Child and youth Program Coordinator.

The bike rodeo will be taking place in the large back parking lot at the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex, and will be geared towards children of all ages who can ride tricycles or bicycles. The goal is to promote safe biking habits to reduce accidents involving youth.

Different stations at the event will provide an opportunity to learn correct riding skills and techniques. Some stations will also teach and enforce proper hand signaling and traffic safety skills, and more.

Even though regestration is free, there are limited spots available. If you’d like to participate, you’re asked to preregister to secure one of the six available slots available.

For more information and to register, you can visit the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex website.