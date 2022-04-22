It was a banner year for the Quesnel Community Foundation.

President Mary Sjostrom said one of the reasons was, last night for the first time in 3 years they were able to hand out grants in person

“We had 13 non-profit groups that were recipients of a total of $105-thousand. That is the largest amount that the foundation has ever given out and so we were extremely proud of that.”

Last year the Quesnel Community Foundation gave out around $80-thousand.

The grants have been given out over the past two decades and started from the legacy of the BC Winter Games that was hosted back in 2000.

“Last year we celebrated our 20th anniversary,” Sjostrom said, “And this came from the legacy of the BC Winter Games that we hosted in 2000. That legacy was the City of Quesnel set up a steering committee and put together the Foundation with a $50-thousand contribution and the Vancouver Foundation also contributed $50-thousand. So we started with $100-thousand twenty years ago and we’re a little over $4-million today. A great accomplishment for our community.

Sjostrom added that the Quesnel Community Foundation 929 thousand 3-hundred and 20 dollars since its inception.

She added the grants range from 20-thousand dollars the most we’ve ever given out as well, down to $750 so all groups that are very deserving, contribute to the community, and do a great job so we’re really pleased that we could help support them.