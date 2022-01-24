A date for sentencing has been set for a man who was charged in what police called a multi-layered drug trafficking operation in Williams Lake.

36-year old Bryan Matthew Dorsey is due back in Supreme Court on April 7th.

He pleaded guilty back in October to a charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Several arrests were made back in January of 2019 following a lengthy investigation that took place throughout 2018, and involved several different departments within the RCMP.

Police say there were multiple search warrants, resulting in the seizure of a substantial amount of cocaine.

27-year old Brandon Kyle Wijma was also charged in connection with this case, but he was acquitted.