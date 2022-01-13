Can anyone slow down the Child Development Centre rink in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling ?

Justin Nelson and his crew knocked off Redz Shedz 6-4 last (Wednesday) night to improve to 11 and 1 on the season.

Quesnel Scaffolding Services, skipped by Blair Hedden, is now the only rink that is close at 8 and 4, following an 8-2 victory over the Billy Barker Casino last night.

One other game saw Fix Auto top Service Electric 5-3.

STANDINGS

Child Development Centre 11-1

Quesnel Scaffolding Services 8-4

Billy Barker Casino 6-6

Redz Shedz 5-6-1

Fix Auto 4-7

Service Electric 0-10-1