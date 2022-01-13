Experience and the necessary safety equipment helped a snowmobile group get out of a situation on Mica Mountain one and a half hours east of 100 Mile House.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Svend Neilsen said just after 7 last night they were advised by South Cariboo Search and Rescue that the five-person group had become disoriented while snowmobiling in the snowmobile park area

The snowmobilers used an INREACH device to text a family member letting them know that they’d become disoriented in the falling snow and rain conditions and decided to hunker down while attempting to light a fire.

The family member notified a member of South Cariboo Search and Rescue directly, who then contacted RCMP as they can request authorization for a search to be completed through Emergency Management BC.

Search and Rescue was able to make contact with the group and pinpoint their location via GPS from the device.

Then at 4:45 this morning, 100 Mile House RCMP were notified by Search and Rescue that they had successfully assisted the group off the mountain without issues.

“By carrying proper safety equipment and using it effectively, which was the case in this incident, Search and Rescue can respond quickly to these types of events,” Nielsen said.