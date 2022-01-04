Kids with special needs headed back to school yesterday (Monday), but most students won’t be heading back to classes until next week, Monday.

The delay was announced by the BC Government last week, adding that time was needed to see the full impact of the Omicron variant, and implement more health measures.

The BC Supreme Court and provincial courts are also on hold until next week, but virtual court appearances that were already scheduled will continue.

9,332 new COVID-19 cases over a three day period were reported by BC Health officials yesterday, but warn that the numbers may be understated due to capacity limits being reached at testing sites across the province.

The booster shot campaign has been kicked into high gear, as around 800,000 invites have been sent out to get the third dose over the New Year’s weekend.

However, health officials report that about 240,000 people who were invited to get a booster dose since October 27th have yet to respond.

Files from Vista newswire