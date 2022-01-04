B.C. reports over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases over three days
COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
Health officials have reported that over the last three days, there were 9,332 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 264,181 cases in the province:
* Dec. 31, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022: 4,033 new cases
* Jan. 1-2, 2022: 3,069 new cases
* Jan. 2-3, 2022: 2,230 new cases
Note: case counts provided today (Monday) are preliminary.
The new cases include:
* 374 new cases in Northern Health
* 1,185 new cases in Interior Health
* 4,859 new cases in Fraser Health
* 1,797 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* 1,117 new cases in Island Health
The Ministry of Health will return to regular reporting of COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths, and cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status today (Tuesday).