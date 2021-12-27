The holidays see many people travelling to see friends and family, but it often means that traffic is increased and road conditions can vary.

ICBC reports that over the Christmas holidays, as well as New Year’s, over 1,900 crashes occur in BC with 540 people being injured, and about three people dying during this time.

Broken down into each region:

North Central sees 75 crashes and 15 people injured during Christmas, and 45 crashes with seven people injured and one killed during New Years on average.

Southern Interior sees 170 crashes with 42 people injured and one dying during Christmas, and 110 crashes with 22 people injured during New Years on average.

Vancouver Island sees 150 crashes and 29 people injured with one death during Christmas, and 84 crashes with 22 people injured during New Years on average.

Lower Mainland sees 740 crashes and 260 people injured during Christmas, and 480 crashes with 140 people injured during New Years on average.

Travel restrictions can be found on the Government of BC website, and you can also find road conditions on DriveBC, as well as current road advisories on the TranBC website.

ICBC also offers tips to anyone planning to travel over the next few days: