From mild to wild.

That’s how the weather has changed in less than 24-hours in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the northern sections of the Chilcotin including Puntzi Mountain, Anahim Lake, and Heckman Pass.

There is also a Snowfall Warning in effect for the Cariboo south including Williams Lake for this morning and afternoon as snowfall totals of 10 centimetres are expected.

On Highway 97 Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident at MacAlister Road 29 kilometres north of Wildwood.

It’s single lane alternating traffic and the next update is expected at noon.