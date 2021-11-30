The 100 Mile House Wranglers may have lost the game Sunday (November 28) to the Princeton Posse, but they won the hearts of Princeton residents.

Early Friday morning the team left for Princeton with a trailer filled with donations from the South Cariboo and to help out however they could.

Wranglers Head Coach and GM, Dale Hladun said they got into town around 11 and explained what he and his players did that day.

“The boys help sort the donations and a couple of boys went with other Posse players to a kind of a furniture depot at the Fair Grounds where people were dropping off furniture, and then the rest of us just went down and helped fill sandbags. I give those Princeton Posse kids credit, they do it every day and that’s a lot of work, and that organization in Princeton and the community should be proud of their players.”

And the team’s kindness didn’t end there.

On Sunday (November 28) at the Merritt turnoff, the Posse bus had broken down so Hladhun said they dropped his players off in town, turned around, and picked up the Princeton players to play them that evening in Logan Lake.

Hladun added that they received a lot of calls, tweets, and texts from random people throughout the Cariboo and the Province for their efforts.

“I feel too humbled because the Posse kids and the community of Princeton have been doing this every day since it started and we just kind of went down there for an afternoon and we’re getting lots of credit, but my goodness, those people down there are battling it every day. Those are the warriors down there”, Hladun said.