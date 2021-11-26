Brooke Scriver’s mother reported him missing, saying he had last been seen by a 100 Mile House mental health worker getting onto a bus heading to Kamloops on November 22nd.

Police say he had been brought to 100 Mile House from Clinton by ambulance due to some ongoing medical issues.

According to police, he is not from the 100 Mile House area, his destination was Kamloops where he was to attend a local shelter for continued support. Police say they have checked with those area shelters and his family daily, but Brook has not been seen or heard from since.

Brooke Scriver is described as:

Caucasian male

6′ 1″

Estimated 100 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on Brooke, or his whereabouts, is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, or their local RCMP detachment.