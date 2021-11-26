Early December.

That’s when Williams Lake First Nation will be receiving preliminary geophysical results from the first phase of the investigation at the St Joseph’s Mission Residential School.

That announcement was made earlier this week by the Chief and Council.

Chief Willie Sellars said over the months, part of the research they’ve been doing in identifying areas of interest is getting the ground-penetrating radar work done.

“So we’ve done the first phase and we’re going to have the final report for the first phase of testing an investigation over at the St Joseph’s Mission site and I don’t know what those findings are,” Sellars said, “ I’m going to find out just before we meet with the Chiefs.”

That meeting will be held on the morning of December 10th.

Sellars said in consecutive years there will be consecutive phases of testing that still need to be done.

“And based on the number of interviews that we’ve done, the research that we continue to collect from T.U.S studies over the years, Elders interviews, there’s going to be a lot of areas of interest that we need to continue to look at. And this being the first phase of completion we didn’t want to hold any of that information back., we wanted to make sure and get it out there because what people are starving for right now is information. We have been very transparent throughout this process, we’ve been putting out weekly updates on what we’re doing and this is just a part of that process that we’ve identified. Information sharing so everybody knows what’s going on” Sellars said.