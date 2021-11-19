More schools and dates in the Cariboo Chilcotin Schools districts have been added to Interior Health’s potential COVID-19 exposures list.

Interior Health says the following schools have had potential exposures in the past two weeks:

Marie Sharpe Elementary, Williams Lake – Nov. 5th, 8th, 9th

Mountainview Elementary, Williams Lake – Nov. 5th – 9th

150 Mile Elementary, 150 Mile House – Nov. 5th

Lake City Secondary (Columneetza Campus), Williams Lake – Nov. 8th and 9th

According to Interior Health, when a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation as a result of a COVID-19 exposure. Interior Health posts exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious, and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.