(From the files of Brody Langager staff)

BC Health officials said there are 717 new COVID-19 cases in BC, 60 of those are in Northern Health.

There are 4,277 active cases across the province, over half of these cases are in Interior Health (2,446), and 163 are in the north.

Of the active cases, 82 individuals are in hospital and 39 are in intensive care.

That being said, 73.6% of BC adults and 72% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

82.4% of those 12 and up, and 83.2% of adults in the province received their first jab.

The new/active cases include:

* 60 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 163

* 101 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 593

* 376 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 2,446

* 140 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 821

* 40 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 245

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: nine