According to BC Wildfire Service, 112 ground personnel from Quebec will be arriving in BC tomorrow (Friday).

100 firefighters from Mexico will follow suit on Sunday.

“We’ve been lucky enough to secure military personnel, they are now in province staging out of Vernon, and we are currently briefing the military as we speak. We also continue to work with Australia to try and secure resources, we are making progress on that,” said Ian Meier with the BC Wildfire Service.

Meier mentioned that there were 3,193 people in BC battling the blazes, with 178 aircraft.

He also said 342,860 hectares have burned across the province and said the southern part of the province is seeing extremely dry conditions with no end in sight.

“The north half of the province has received some cooler temperatures and higher precipitation amounts, so that’s helped us reallocate some resources into the south,” said Meier.

Pader Brach gave an update on the Evacuation Orders and Alerts across BC.

“So currently we have 25 states of local emergencies involved in British Columbia, and 8 Band Council Resolutions,” said Brach.

He also said there were 50 Evacuation Orders in place, and 79 Evacuation Alerts across the province.

Looking at some of the fire activity in the province, there is: