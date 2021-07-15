Quesnel’s hotels are taking on evacuees according to the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre.

Communications Officer Lloyd Piehl says Quesnel’s Emergency Social Services Centre is not open, but they’re still hosting evacuees in the Hotel.

“Because Williams Lake and 100 Mile have hit the capacity for hotel rooms, the lovely people of Quesnel are taking on evacuees at the hotels there,” Piehl says.

The CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre Public Information line is available from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM daily at 1-866-759-4977.

To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, or *5555 on your cellphone.