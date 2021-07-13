UPDATE 12:56

RCMP gave an update today (Tuesday) on the crane that collapsed in Kelowna.

The fifth person RCMP believe to have died in the incident is currently missing, and police believe they are buried under the rubble.

Another person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WorkSafeBC, the BC Coroners Service, and the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit are conducting concurrent investigations into this incident.

11:55

A crane in Kelowna collapsed into an office building and seniors’ residence, which claimed the lives of at least four people.

RCMP said a fifth person is believed to have died from yesterday’s(Monday) collapse.

The crane was being dismantled at a 25 story building that was under construction.

Mission Group is the company behind the construction site and said all the deceased were working on the site.

A local state of emergency was put in place yesterday in the Brooklyn area where the incident happened.

No names of the victims have yet been released.