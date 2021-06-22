100 Mile House RCMP and Fire Rescue were called out to the scene in which a minivan crashed into the Dollar Store.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says when they arrived they saw a minivan up on the cement barricade and somewhat into the dollar store.

He says they were able to get the driver and two passengers out of the vehicle and have them checked out by the BC Ambulance.

As well they evacuated the dollar store and it is to remain closed until the damage is repaired.

Staff Sargent Svend Neilson says the driver mistaken the gas for the brake and lurched forward while she was trying to park, damaging the vehicle beside her and going over the barricade and into the store.

The driver and passengers only sustained minor injuries.