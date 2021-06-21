BC Health administered over 110,000 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

4,436,432 doses in total have been handed out, of those 935,401 are second doses.

77.3% of all adults in BC, and 75.8% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

The province saw 229 new cases over the weekend, 60 in Interior Health and 13 in Northern Health.

There are currently 1,204 active cases in BC. (58 of those active cases are in Northern Health).

Of the active cases, 108 (5 in Northern Health) individuals are currently hospitalized, 48 (6 in Northern Health) of whom are in intensive care.

3 people have passed away due to the virus, bringing the total covid related deaths in BC to 1,743.

“On what is also the first day of summer, we encourage everyone to start your summer off right by ensuring you have your first dose if you have not already done so. Dose 1 drop-in clinics are open at a number of locations around the province,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“In particular, as the school year comes to a close, we encourage all eligible youth, those 12 and older, to get your first dose before the summer holidays begin. This will allow you and your family to enjoy your summer even more, knowing you have protection from COVID-19,” she added.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +13 (7,793)

Interior Health: +60 (12,403)

Fraser Health: +99 (84,566)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +51 (34,404)

Island Health: +5 (4,968)