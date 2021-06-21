A big ridge of High Pressure that’s settled over the Province will bring a hot start to the summer.

Terri Lang, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, said it will be staying with us for a long while.

“This is really going to allow the heat to really build up. It looks like the warmest temperatures will certainly be on the weekend then it will kind of move a little bit Southward after that but it still looks like it’s going to continue being hot after that through the Interior.”

Lang noted this High-Pressure ridge isn’t typical for this time of the year as they usually don’t occur until July and August.

“We have seen some days with really hot temperatures then things move along. Generally, June is the time when we get low-pressure systems that move through giving us showers and thunderstorm type of weather so this is a little bit earlier in the year for this kind of weather.”

With the way the heat is building, Lang said “We could see some records fall and people really need to take care with this heat. Extended heat like this can be really, really, hard on the body especially if you’re not paying attention to what you’re doing during the day, and studies have found that if you’re not cooling off at night your body’s not recovering very well so extended heat can be really tough. And of course, with dry conditions, we have to be worried about forest fires so people really need to take care when they’re dealing with any kind of fire.”

Lang added during this heatwave to be mindful of your pets, animals, and to check on any elderly people you may know because they have trouble dealing with the heat.