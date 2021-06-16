Williams Lake and Quesnel have both been expansion targets for multiple Junior A hockey leagues this year, and a more local league says they’d be open to receive applications from the Cariboo communities.

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League Commissioner Jeff Dubois says they’d be interested to speak with anyone interested in Quesnel and Williams Lake.

“If there were a group in Quesnel or Williams Lake that was looking to put forward an application for a KIJHL expansion team, I think we’d be interested to speak with them and be excited to see what they would put on the table.”

Dubois says there was an expression of interest before he became Commissioner, but the KIJHL membership was not ready to expand.

“If there was interest from those two markets, which I think would both be, and are proven to be great junior hockey markets, we would absolutely look at going down that road.”

Recently, the Cities of Quesnel and Williams Lake have each been approached by both the Western States Hockey League and the Greater Metro Hockey League to put teams in the Cariboo, but the proposals were declined.