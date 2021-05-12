Williams Lake City Council has rejected proposals from the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) and the Western States Hockey League (WSHL) to place a team in Williams Lake.

The recommendation to bring a WSHL team was originally brought to the Central Cariboo Joint Committee on April 28th. Williams Lake Director of Community Services Ian James’ report to the Committee recommended bringing a WSHL team over a GMHL for several reasons, including longevity of the league, reputation, and that the WSHL would accept local players with the skill set to make the team.

After a lengthy discussion that night, the Central Cariboo Joint Committee came to the recommendation of rejecting the proposed facility use agreement, which would have to be brought to Williams Lake City Council.

The proposed Facility Use Agreement between the City of Williams Lake and the WSHL Team would have had both parties agree to a year-to-year probationary facility rental agreement, and a firm commitment would be decided after four years of league activity and operations in the city.

Members of the Central Cariboo Joint Committee raised a number of concerns regarding the WSHL, including taking ice time away from local kids, if the community would support the team, and allegations of abuse made towards a coach of a WSHL team in Edson, Alberta.

When the recommendation was brought to City Council, Councillor Jason Ryll said he had been in contact with RCMP in Edson to see if there was an investigation into abuse allegations. He says he was told the investigation is ongoing.

Council voted to reject the proposed agreement, and neither the WSHL or GMHL will have a team coming to Williams Lake.