All criminal charges against a man accused of hunting with a drone have now been stayed or withdrawn in provincial court.

Rui Ai was facing five charges in total, four related to unlawful storage and transportation of firearms and one for possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition.

Ai is still facing charges under the BC Conservation Act related to the drone, possession a drone while on a hunting trip and the actual operation of a drone while hunting.

That portion is considered precedent setting.

Charges were laid after the BC Conservation Service says it seized four firearms, including a .44 magnum handgun, as well as a drone from a vehicle outside of Quesnel in October of 2019.