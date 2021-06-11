(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

It was a milestone day for BC’s vaccination plan as 75.1% of all adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 497,932 people are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 70,478 people were vaccinated, 54,370 of which were second doses.

Additionally, 73.1% of all BC residents 12 and up have received at least one dose as about 3.9 million doses have been administered across BC.

This comes as 180 new cases were identified in BC.

That includes 39 new cases in Interior Health, and 10 in Northern Health.

1,880 cases are currently active in BC, while 162 people are in hospital, 45 of whom are in ICU.

One more person has passed away as the provincial death toll is now 1,730.

While one new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in Dawson Creek, another outbreak in the North is slowly subsiding.

According to Northern Health Spokesperson, Eryn Collins, there have been no new cases of the virus reported at BC Hydro’s Site C worksite in Fort St.John since late May and all 56 cases previously identified at the site have recovered.

1,633 Site C workers have received one dose of a vaccine, while 1,122 are fully vaccinated.

“Right now, invitations for second doses are starting at eight weeks, with appointment bookings in most locations two to three weeks later. The federal government has also confirmed a significant additional shipment of Moderna later this month. This is good news, and our team, led by Dr. Penny Ballem, is working to incorporate that into our vaccination plans,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +10 (7,751)

Interior Health: +39 (12,143)

Fraser Health: +107 (84,097)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +11 (34,253)

Island Health: + 13 (4,938)