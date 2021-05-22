Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Northern Health Medical Health Officers have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at two Quesnel-based reforestation companies, following evidence of ongoing transmission among employees.

At the time of the declaration, a total of nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been associated with Dewan Enterprise LTD, and MIKEGROSITE Consulting LTD.

One individual who tested positive in association with the outbreak, has died.

Both companies remain subject to Workplace Closure Orders issued May 10, 2021, after public health investigation into confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the workplace(s) determined that infection control measures were not sufficient to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in employer-sourced staff lodging, transportation, and field-work settings.

NH Public Health, in collaboration with WorkSafeBC, continues to work with both companies to ensure adequate COVID-19 safety plans and outbreak control measures are in place, to protect the health of workers, and the communities in which they operate. The outbreak declaration will ensure:

An audit of COVID-19 practices and compliance is undertaken

Implementation of appropriate infection control measures

Additional support for sick or self-isolating workers

Access to COVID-19 vaccine for those at highest risk

The outbreak declaration will be in place for at least 28 days.