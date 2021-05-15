100 Mile House RCMP has confirmed a teen boy has died in an ATV collision.

Police say the boy had been quadding with friends near Tatton Station Road Friday afternoon when the collision occurred.

People in the general area came to help witnesses with the injured boy and contacted 911.

According to RCMP, 100 Mile Fire Rescue, and BC Ambulance both rushed to the scene and met the vehicle transporting the boy to hospital. A transfer took place and the boy was taken to hospital, where efforts were made to revive the boy but were not successful.

100 Mile RCMP seized the ATV for further mechanical inspection, as per usual practice, and police are assisting the BC Coroner Service as required.

The 100 Mile House RCMP has also been in contact with Peter Skene Ogden Secondary in order to support students and friends of the youth at the school moving forward.