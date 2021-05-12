Members of Xat’sull First Nation went to the polls yesterday to elect 2 candidates for the office of councillor.

When the counting was done, Pat Sellars received 52 votes followed by Kelly James Sellars with 50 and Joanne Phillips 40.

Xat’sull First Nation Chief Sheri Sellars said she’s happy and knows the new councillors very well who are not new to the position.

“Councillor Pat Sellars was in a short term so he has been really working diligently in the last little while getting caught up on everything. Councillor Kelly has many years prior to on council as well. He entered one by-election and then he got into a full term. They’re quick learners and I’m happy with who we have sitting at the table, they pick up really fast and it’s not new business to them.”

She added it’s nice to have Council members that know what’s going on right now and the issues in the community and opportunities as well to help move our community ford.

Sellars said they’ve had a lot of different by-elections lately and she’s ecstatic that they now have a full table of council members.

A total of 92 ballots were cast and both elected councillors will serve 4-year terms.