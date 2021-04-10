Controlled burns are set to start in Quesnel tomorrow (April 11th), and will take place until April 16th.

The burns will take place as part of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan if air quality is favourable. The locations of the fuel management sites are the South Hills grazing lease (Gassoff’s Range), 10 Mile Lake Provincial Park, and the Hangman Springs Recreation Sites.

Burning and thinning activities will be ongoing in those areas and will reduce the chance of a catastrophic wildfire destroying critical infrastructure, improve forest health and animal habitat, generate less smoke than out-of-control wildfires, protect recreation values, and further the mission of managing the landscape and improving ecosystem health.

Residents in the area may hear crews working with equipment like power saws and mobile wood chippers, and may experience smoke during burns.