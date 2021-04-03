Quesnel could become a part of the AstraZeneca vaccine program.

“In partnership with the BC Pharmacy Association, we plan to expand the AstraZeneca vaccine program outside of the Lower Mainland by the end of next week to more communities throughout the province, including Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Parksville, Prince George, Quesnel, Terrace, Vernon and Victoria,” explained Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BC is reporting 2,090 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.

“Today we are reporting two periods,” says Dr. Henry, “April 1st to 2nd, we had 1,018 cases, and in the past 24-hours, we had a further 1,072 cases”.

Dr. Henry says 149 of the new cases are in the Interior Health region, and 33 are in the Northern Health Region.

Across the province, there has been a total of 102,970 cases.

Dr. Henry says some data will not be available over the long weekend, including data on variants and hospitalizations. She added that 90 British Columbians are currently in intensive care.

To date, 856,801 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca-SII vaccines have been administered in BC, 87,455 of those have been second doses.

Henry says vaccine bookings for people who are 72 years of age and older, Indigenous peoples who are 18 and older, and individuals who are clinically extremely vulnerable will continue throughout the long weekend.