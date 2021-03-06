Training Officer and Assistant Fire Chief, Joan Flaspohler said starting this Monday they’ll begin their annual recruitment campaign.

Flaspohler said they are currently down a few members and are looking to fill those positions.

“We’re always looking for people that are above 19-years of age, really tied to the community, and that want to be a part of an amazing team and get a really high level of training.”

“We always train all of our members to a level two 10-0h-1 NFPA standards so that is equivalent to what you see in any other large municipality”, Flaspohler said, “and that makes it so that we are trained to the highest level that an individual can have as a firefighter. It’s better for the community, it’s better for us.”

Applications to be a member of the Williams Lake Fire Department will be accepted from March 8th to the 22nd.