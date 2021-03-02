Quesnel RCMP have confirmed that a young boy was injured in a snowmobile accident on the weekend.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says police were called to a private property on Eberg Road in the Richbar area on Saturday evening at around 6-45.

Weseen confirms that the boy suffered extensive trauma and injury to his face and was airlifted to Vancouver in serious condition.

No other details have been released by police.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up for Drake Godlonton.