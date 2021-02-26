The first person to receive the vaccine in the Northern Health region was Biserka Becker, a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George. (phot from Northern Health)

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry says Health Canada’s approval of two new versions of COVID-19 vaccines is very encouraging news for BC.

“Today, the Government of Canada announced the approval of two versions of a new COVID-19 vaccine – the viral vector vaccine produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Verity-Serum Institute of India vaccine,” Henry stated,” unlike the vaccines that have been available to date, this new, two-dose viral vector vaccine has the benefit of being ‘fridge stable,’ making it much easier to transport and distribute around the province.

She added the vaccines will be integrated into BC’s immunization program, as delivery and supply is confirmed in the coming weeks.

The news comes as the province sees 589 new cases, as BC currently has 4,665 active.

Northern Health saw 45 more people test positive, accounting for about 8% of the province’s total new cases.

There were 39 new cases in Interior Health.

Across BC, 232 people are currently hospitalized with 63 of whom are in ICU.

To date, 252,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC, 73,808 of which are second doses

7 more people have passed away boosting the provincial death toll to 1,355.

With 73,188 people recovered in BC, the provincial recovery rate is still 92%.

Breakdown by Region:

Northern: 4,223 (+45)

Interior: 7,334 (+39)

Vancouver Coastal: 18,328 (+157)

Fraser: 46,614 (+317)

Vancouver Island: 2,311 (+31)