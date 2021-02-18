Cariboo Chilcotin residents won’t have to travel to access some surgical care.

Because of partnerships between Interior Health and visiting and local surgeons, the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is expanding the surgical services offered at the hospital.

The new services include:

pediatric dental surgery provided by local dentists Dr. Nadeem Ahmad and Dr. Shimmy Dhillon

cataract surgery provided by Dr. Michael Ross

ear, nose, and throat surgical services provided by Dr. John Cleland

orthopedic surgery provided by Dr. Tyler MacGregor

urology surgery provided by Dr. Ellen Forbes

The Ministry of Health has provided $2.4 million for the surgical equipment to support these procedures.