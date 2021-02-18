Cariboo Memorial Hospital’s surgical services expanding
Cariboo Chilcotin residents won’t have to travel to access some surgical care.
Because of partnerships between Interior Health and visiting and local surgeons, the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is expanding the surgical services offered at the hospital.
The new services include:
- pediatric dental surgery provided by local dentists Dr. Nadeem Ahmad and Dr. Shimmy Dhillon
- cataract surgery provided by Dr. Michael Ross
- ear, nose, and throat surgical services provided by Dr. John Cleland
- orthopedic surgery provided by Dr. Tyler MacGregor
- urology surgery provided by Dr. Ellen Forbes
The Ministry of Health has provided $2.4 million for the surgical equipment to support these procedures.