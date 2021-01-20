100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of fuel theft in the 6000 Block of Garrett Road in Lone Bute on January 15, 2021.

The suspects, who are unknown at this time, entered the compound by cutting the established fence and locks on the property. The theft allegedly happened overnight and siphoned approximately 1000 litres of fuel. No evidence was located at the scene.

The complainant was advised by RCMP to implement a number of security measures to help protect the property. RCMP recommended waiting to refuel machines the next day if possible, ensuring the security of tidy tanks, and setting a trail camera or video system to alert the owner of any thefts or break-ins if possible.

The investigation of this event has concluded pending further information coming forward.

Anyone with information on this or other events in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area can call the detachment at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or provide their information anonymously through BC Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).